FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 179,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 10,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,167. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.