FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Novartis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.