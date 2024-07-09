FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.12 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,636. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

