25,321 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

