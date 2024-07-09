Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.89. The stock had a trading volume of 606,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $559.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

