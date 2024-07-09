LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $424.89 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $424.89 million and approximately $295.68 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00006746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.91950195 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $391,672,540.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

