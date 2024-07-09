MetisDAO Price Hits $39.33 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $223.65 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.38464642 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $15,563,395.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

