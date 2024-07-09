Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.57 Billion (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and $37.04 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $3,590.13 or 0.06270453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,500,200 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

