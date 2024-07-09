Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.