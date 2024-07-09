Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 534,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

