Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $0.80 to $0.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Ginkgo Bioworks traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 11,462,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $705.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.