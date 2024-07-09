Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $127.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $91.24 and last traded at $92.66. Approximately 2,349,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,063,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.26.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.8% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 211.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

