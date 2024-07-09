JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 1% on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $211.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $207.33 and last traded at $207.18. Approximately 1,710,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.17.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

