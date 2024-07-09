Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $174.70 and last traded at $176.95. Approximately 21,734,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,291,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.