SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 19689440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.