Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average volume of 1,979 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.34. 28,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,238. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.