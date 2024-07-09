Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $139.50 and last traded at $140.11, with a volume of 173655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.
Specifically, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,393 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
