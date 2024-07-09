Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $229.39 and last traded at $227.88. 18,022,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 64,480,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.82.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 289,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,241,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 583,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

