FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 169,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,378. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

