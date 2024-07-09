FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.31. 133,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

