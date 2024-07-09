FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. 100,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.