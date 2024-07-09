FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.5 %

EMN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.