Graypoint LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,382,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,660,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

