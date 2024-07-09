FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 4.2 %

MAN stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. 192,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,789. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

