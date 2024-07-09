FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. 44,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

