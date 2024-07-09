FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,686. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

