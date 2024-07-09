Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 257,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. 320,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.