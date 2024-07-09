FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.17. 68,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,554. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.