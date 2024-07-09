Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $27.72. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 437,521 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

