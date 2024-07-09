Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 285,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.