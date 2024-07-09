FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. 61,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,811. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.