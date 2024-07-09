Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.02. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 52,356 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Stephens reduced their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

