eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. eCash has a market capitalization of $585.35 million and $6.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,254.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00578832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,726,445,298,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars.

