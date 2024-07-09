XYO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $602,837.87 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $75.18 million and $602,837.87 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00566034 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $670,500.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

