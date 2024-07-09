Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154032 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

