Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.30. 51,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.