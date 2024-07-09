Prom (PROM) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Prom has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00010341 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $108.05 million and $5.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.88167828 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,040,280.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

