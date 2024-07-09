Tangible Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Tangible has a total market cap of $27.86 million and $2.01 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.85595691 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

