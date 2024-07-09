Traders Buy High Volume of Camtek Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 1,724 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 107,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. Camtek has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.