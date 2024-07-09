Traders Buy High Volume of Camtek Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 1,724 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 107,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. Camtek has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Elon Factor: Is It Enough to Keep Tesla Stock Moving Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.