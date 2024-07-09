Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 29.5 %

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $26.25 on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 2,685,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.