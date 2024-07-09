Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 301.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 1,275,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,173. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.