Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. 606,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.