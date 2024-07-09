Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 578,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,737. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

