Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 11,670 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. 342,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

