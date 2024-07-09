FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 504.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. 582,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.