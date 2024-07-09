Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baker Hughes Put Options (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 662% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,966 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 461,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,443.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Baker Hughes by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

