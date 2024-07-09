SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. 14,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

