FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of CGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 979,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

