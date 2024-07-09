FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 721.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324,835 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

