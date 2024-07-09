FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DaVita by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DaVita by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,296. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

